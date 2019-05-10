BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man accused of smoking a cigarette too close to several “No Smoking” signs at an MBTA station was arrested on a warrant for open and gross lewdness Thursday afternoon.

Officers on patrol at the MBTA’s Field Corner station around 3 p.m. observed a man, later identified as 49-year-old Dion Sticker, smoking in close proximity to the signs, transit police said.

As officers approached Sticker to issue him a citation, they discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest issued from Dorchester District Court.

Sticker was placed into custody.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)