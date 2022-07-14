BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is wanted for murder in Philadelphia, where Boston Police said he shot and killed a random victim on June 21.

Fifteen minutes before the victim was shot, Wagner Peña Tejeda allegedly attempted to shoot at two other victims but the gun malfunctioned.

Tejeda is also wanted on two warrants from West Roxbury District Court stemming from two stabbings in Boston. He had also allegedly recently made threats to kill family members. Tejeda may be in Roslindale, Lawrence or Rhode Island.

People are asked to call 911 immediately if they spot Tejeda. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to call 911 and/or the Boston Police Fugutive Unit at 617-343-4468 or the E-5 Detectives at 617-343-4566. Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

