BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man wanted in connection to a Chicago homicide was arrested in Roxbury on Monday morning.

Members of Boston police’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit took 30-year-old Javier Castillo into custody in the area of 100 Homestead St. around 8:45 a.m. following a joint investigation with the U.S. Marshals Service and Massachusetts State Police, Boston police said.

Castillo had allegedly been involved with a homicide that occurred in Chicago the day after Christmas.

He has been charged with being a fugitive from justice and is awaiting extradition to Chicago.

