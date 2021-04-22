Boston man wanted in NH shooting that left victim with life-threatening injuries

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for an armed and dangerous Boston man who is wanted in connection with a shooting in New Hampshire on Monday night that left another man with life-threatening injuries, authorities announced Thursday.

The Manchester Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Antwone Cousins, a convicted felon who is wanted on a charge of first-degree assault.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 1279 South Willow Street around 9:15 p.m. found the victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

Surveillance video showed Cousins fire multiple shots at the victim before fleeing the area.

Cousins is believed to be driving a blue 2012 Infinity M37 with NH license plate 4733868.

Anyone with information on Cousins’ whereabouts is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

The shooting remains under investigation.

