Boston man who recently visited China is state’s first confirmed case of coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man in his 20s who recently traveled to Wuhan, China, and was living in Boston is the Bay State’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus, health officials announced Sunday.

The man, whose name was not released, tested positive for the virus late Friday evening and is isolated at this time.

The CDC alerted health officials in Massachusetts of the positive test results.

The man sought medical care as soon as he returned from China, officials said.

He and a few close contacts of his are being monitored and he will remain isolated until he is cleared by public health officials.

Officials said the risk to the public remains low in Massachusetts.

This is the eighth confirmed case of the coronavirus in the United States.

Protecting public health is a top priority for our administration and while the risk remains low for Massachusetts, state public health officials are working hand-in-hand with @CDCgov, local boards of health and other local partners. https://t.co/GqtBZTOO4e — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) February 1, 2020

People should take the same precautions they do to prevent the spread of the cold and flu, and @MassDPH will continue to work with medical professionals across the Commonwealth. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) February 1, 2020

