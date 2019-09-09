Boston man who slipped underwater in Lake Tahoe found dead

AUBURN, Calif. (WHDH) — A Boston man who slipped underwater after trying to help two distressed people in Lake Tahoe Saturday evening has been found dead.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office responding to a 911 call about a person in distress in the area of Dollar Point Pier learned that boat operator Sayen Sengupta, 27, dove into the lake in an attempt to rescue two riders being towed in an interring who fell into the water.

The 13 passengers of the boat last saw Sengupta slipping underwater, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities used an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and found Sengupta dead around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

The depth of the lake is about 600 to 800 feet.

