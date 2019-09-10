Boston man wins $1M lotto prize on his birthday

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man can thank the Massachusetts State Lottery for a birthday present he will never forget.

Ricky Ricko is the fourth $1 million prize winner in the lottery’s “$1,000,000 Payout” scratch ticket game.

He bought his winning ticket on his birthday at Sulgrave News on Washington Street in Boston.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

Ricko opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Two additional $1 million prizes are still unclaimed in the $5 instant game.

