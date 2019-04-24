Boston man wins $1M prize on scratch ticket bought in Brighton

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is the ninth $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Hit $1,000” scratch ticket game.

H. Sean Skeens chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 less tax withholdings.

He said he plans to use some of his winnings to buy a new car.

Skeens bought the winning ticket a Kiki’s Kwik Mart on Faneuil Street in Brighton.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

One $4 million prize and three $1 million prizes are still available in the $10 “Hit $1,000” instant game.

