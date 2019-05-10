Boston man wins $1M prize on scratch ticket bought in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is the latest $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “200X” scratch ticket game.

Gordon Mui chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, less taxes.

He bought the ticket at Alfa Auto Fuel on Washington Street in Roslindale. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Two $15 million prizes and 27 additional $1 million prizes are still available in the $30 instant game.

