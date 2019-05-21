Boston man wins $2 million on Mass. lottery ‘Cashword’ scratch ticket

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is the latest $2 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s $2,000,000 50X Cashword scratch ticket game.

Hung Nguyen chose the annuity option on his prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $100,000, less taxes.

Nguyen said he plans on investing his winnings.

His winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven on Neponset Avenue in Dorchester. The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

There are still two more $2 million prizes and five $1 million prizes remaining in the $10 instant game.

