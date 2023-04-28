A man from Boston was the winner of a million dollar prize after buying a Mega Millions ticket earlier this month, according to lottery officials.

The Massachusetts State Lottery said Melvin McKenzie had the right first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket during the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, April 14.

Claiming his prize days later at the lottery’s headquarters in Dorchester, McKenzie received a one-time payment of $1,000,000 (before taxes), which he told officials he planned on putting towards buying a home.

The winning ticket itself was bought at the Quick Pick Convenience store at 973 Tremont Street, which received a $10,000 bonus for selling it.

