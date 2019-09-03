Boston man with gun in pants tries to flee Milton traffic stop, police say

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A West Roxbury man is facing gun charges after state police allegedly found a loaded gun in his pants after a traffic stop in Milton Tuesday.

Troopers patrolling Thacher Street at 1:20 a.m. pulled over a 2019 Jaguar SUV for allegedly not using a turn signal, police said.

The passenger in the car allegedly attempted to flee, and when police caught him allegedly had a loaded Taurus .380 ACP handgun in his pants.

Brian Maingrette, 26, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition without a license, a firearm violation after three previous violent crimes and resisting arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)