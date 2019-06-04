Boston man with long criminal record sought in check forging scheme

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a homeless Boston man with a long criminal record who is accused of cashing forged checks at numerous bank across central Massachusetts.

The owner of a West Yarmouth business called police on March 1 to report that several forged checks from his company had been cashed at several locations in central Massachusetts, according to police.

The owner said he first learned of the issue when a TD Bank teller called him to let him know that a man named Nelson Quinonez was trying to cash one of the checks and said it was for work he did for the company.

After reviewing images from TD Bank branches in Shrewsbury and Worcester, police identified the suspect as Nelson Quinonez, whose last known address is a homeless shelter in Boston.

Police allege Quinonez would recruit homeless people to cash forged checks for him in exchange for some of the money.

Quinonez currently has five outstanding warrants for his arrest and has 133 adult entries on his Massachusetts criminal history record for offenses including narcotics distribution, larceny, receiving stolen property, breaking and entering, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, and possession of burglarious tools.

Anyone with information about Quinonez’s location is asked to call Yarmouth police at 508-775-0445.

He is wanted in Yarmouth on three counts of uttering a false check and charges of receiving stolen property over $1,200, subsequent offense, and larceny over $1,200 by single scheme.

He is wanted in Southborough on charges of larceny by check, uttering a false check, and forgery.

He is wanted in Ashland on charges of uttering a false check and forgery.

He is wanted in Boston on charges of possessing cocaine with intent to distribute and assault and battery while armed with a dangerous weapon.

