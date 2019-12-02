Boston, many other communities cancel classes Tuesday with more snow expected

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday due to round two of a one-two wintry punch that is expected to drop several more inches of snow across the region, Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced.

The second round of the storm is expected to dump up to six inches of snow in Boston starting Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to 7’s Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner.

Walsh also encouraged all commuters to use caution when traveling during the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

“Due to the travel conditions, Boston Public Schools is canceling school on Tuesday, Dec. 3, as well as all afterschool activities,” Walsh said in a news release.

Boston City Hall, all city departments and agencies, and the Boston Public Library locations will open during regular business hours.

Many other communities, including Chelsea, Everett, and Lynn have also announced school closures for Tuesday. Click here to view the full list.

