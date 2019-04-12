Boston Marathon announces changes to Monday’s race due to cold, windy, rainy forecast

Runners splash through rain puddles as they cross the finish line of the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 16, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Marathon organizers have announced changes to the schedule for the 123rd annual race due to expected brutal running conditions on Monday morning.

The Boston Athletic Association says it is preparing for rain, strong wind, morning temperatures in the mid-30s, and the potential for unpleasant wind chills.

Due to anticipated conditions similar to the 2018 Boston Marathon, organizers will start Wave 4 (10:50 a.m.) participants immediately following Wave 3 (11:15 a.m.) instead of having them wait 25 minutes in the Athletes’ Village prior to beginning their race.

In 2018, runners faced grueling conditions as heavy rain pounded the 26.2-mile track. The 122nd annual race saw the coldest temperatures in decades.

Participants are asked to adhere to previously published athlete transportation schedules.

The Boston Athletic Association has also taken multiple steps towards ensuring the safety of all participants and volunteers at this year’s event. The preparations already made for this year’s race include:

– Adjustments to staging areas to ensure weather-readiness, including tent walls, additional heat, and flooring.

– Additional accommodations for potential overflow of medical aid stations along the course.

– For volunteers along the course, additional ponchos and hand warmers will be distributed.

– Enhanced gear check area to prevent long wait times when retrieving gear bags.

Organizers say it is crucial that athletes take the weather forecast seriously and prepare appropriately for all conditions.

Participants in the wheelchair division, handcycle program, duo program, and runners competing with prosthesis can elect deferral and receive a complimentary entry into the 2020 Boston Marathon as a result of the expected conditions. For those athletes, qualifying standards will be waived if a deferment is selected.

Organizers are urging participants to use their best judgment in preparing for and participating in the Boston Marathon.

