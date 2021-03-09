Boston marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev files amended complaint in plea for leniency

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has amended his lawsuit against federal officials as he continues to seek leniency while serving time at a Supermax prison in Colorado.

In the 18-page, hand-written amendment filed March 2, Tsarnaev, 27, complains that the government is preventing him from sending photos to his family and hobby crafts to his lawyers and even asks that the $2,300 in his account that is currently on hold be released to him.

Keeping him from sending photos to his family has caused him to suffer “psychological injury, emotional distress, and destruction of my familial relationships,” Tsarnaev wrote.

He is also seeking to be moved into Level 2 at the prison, which would allow for more privileges.

In the $250,000 lawsuit, which now names President Biden’s choice for Attorney General, Judge Merrick Garland, as a defendant, Tsarnaev demands to be allowed to send photographs and hobby craft to his family and attorneys, speak to his nieces and nephews by phone and to correspond by mail, have $2,300 of the money that is currently on hold released to him, and the return of his baseball cap and bandana,

