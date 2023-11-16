BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Marathon bombing survivor who spent more than three years in and out of medical facilities is now launching a new organization to help others in similar situations.

Marc Fucarile wants to be a lifeline for those who receive life-altering news. As he continues his work, he recently spoke to 7NEWS.

“You’ll be able to talk to people who are living the same experiences you are about to have,” Fucarile said of the MARC Network, his new mobility awareness resource community.

Fucarile lost his leg on the day of the marathon bombing more than 10 years ago.

When he regained consciousness in the hospital, as grateful as he was to be alive, he didn’t know what was next for him. Neither did the loved ones by his bedside.

“After surgery, and surgery, and surgery every day, yeah, I didn’t know what my life was going to look like moving forward,” he said. “My family was terrified.”

“I had a five-year-old boy,” he continued. “I was scared.”

After 3.5 years in and out of medical facilities, Fucarile said he “learned more in 15 minutes being involved in the mobility impaired community.”

That learning inspired him to create the MARC Network.

The network’s app will include everything from private and public groups, to information and resources to events happening near an individual user.

“On the MARC Network, you can reach out and speak to the members of the community and ask them and get those resources early in your recovery but also see pictures and videos and sporting events and give you hope and inspire you,” Fucarile said.

Fucarile, who now travels the country to connect with the mobility impaired community in person, hopes the new network will help send a message to those who need to hear it most.

“Accept your situation and move forward,” he said. “Don’t worry about what you can’t control. Focus on what you can control and get support. Find support, because that’s what got me to where I am today.”

The MARC Network app is free and available now.

Fucarile said the app is only the beginning of what he believes will provide a new sense of hope and belonging that he says does not ever have to be lost.

Learn more about the MARC Network here.

There is also a Kickstarter fundraiser underway raising money for the MARC Network. Learn more here.

