BOSTON (WHDH) - April is a bittersweet time of year for Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jacqui Webb.

But over the last year, she and her husband, Paul Norden, have poured their hearts into a passion project that they hope will sweeten the lives of others.

The Webb-Norden Foundation hosted its first major fundraiser Wednesday at the Sugar Factory in Faneuil Hall.

Its mission is to support children and young adults who have also suffered trauma through direct donations and other resources.

“We help kids who have lost parents, we help young adults who have been in horrific accidents, who have also lost limbs,” Jacqui said.

Webb and Norden were together near the finish line during the marathon attack. He lost his leg and she had a several surgeries to remove debris from her body.

After a decade of love and support, they launched their foundation last year and has raised more than $50,000 for locatl families. Their charity is a family affair, which includes Paul’s brother, J.P., who also lost a leg in the bombing.

Learn more: https://www.baa.org/races/boston-marathon/charities/webb

