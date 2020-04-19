Boston Marathon director looks forward to race in September

BOSTON (WHDH) - On the eve of what would have been Marathon Monday, the director of the race reminisced about past runs and when the race is run in September, it will celebrate the efforts of medical workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video chat with Sen. Ed Markey, race director Dave McGillivray talked about the Boston Marathon’s history and how the pandemic led to its postponement.

“Unfortunately for the first time … in 124 years it won’t happen on Patriots Day,” McGillivray said. “What’s going on on the world is so much more important for us to focus our attention on.”

But postponing led to limited options for a future race, he said.

“What was interesting is that we still wanted it to be on a Monday and the only choices they had at the time was Labor Day weekend or President’s day,” McGillivray said.

When when the race is run, McGillivray said it will focus on those who may not be crossing the finish line, but were part of a marathon of their own.

“Medical teams, we’re going to promote them and thank them profusely for what they’ve done … so it will be a great day to celebrate,” McGillivray said.

