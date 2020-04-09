Boston Marathon director using book to encourage kids to run 26 miles, read 26 books, perform 26 acts of kindness

BOSTON (WHDH) - The B.A.A. Boston Marathon race director is encouraging children to run 26 miles, read 26 books and perform 26 acts of kindness through his book, “Dream Big.”

Dave McGillivray, who also serves as the president of DMSE Sports, recently wrote the illustrated children’s book, which chronicles his first two attempts at running the Boston Marathon. His story of rejection and determination gives children the advice to believe in themselves and never underestimate their own ability.

At the conclusion of the book, McGillivray challenges the readers to push themselves with running, reading and being kind.

“I didn’t want kids just to read the book, put it down and then move on to something else,” said McGillivray. “I really wanted to include a ‘call to action,’ that would inspire kids to act on the messages in the book. As this was an important goal from the beginning, my co-author, Nancy Feehrer, and I created the Dream Big Marathon. The Dream Big Marathon is modeled after the Read, Right and Run Marathon™ created in 2011 by Nancy Lieberman from the GO! St. Louis Marathon.”

The Dream Big Marathon gives children goals to reach as they remain stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The program addresses three important pillars of life – health and fitness, education, and giving back to family, friends or the local community. It is designed to be completed in 26 weeks, but can be done over any period of time.

“I encourage parents and teachers to share this program with students, colleagues, family, and friends,” said McGillivray. “The more kids know about this amazing program, the more they will be motivated to do something unique, productive, and special during this unprecedented time in our lives.”

All proceeds from his book will go toward The Joseph Middlemiss Big Heart Foundation, which supports families dealing with pediatric cardiac conditions.

