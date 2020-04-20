Boston Marathon dogs pose for photo to give runners hope that they’ll see them soon

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A familiar face synonymous with the Boston Marathon is reminding runners that while the race is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the community remains strong.

Spencer the dog, known for cheering on the marathon runners, along with his companion Penny took their usual spot along the route for some photos Monday morning.

“It’s kind of a tradition for us,” the dogs’ owner Rich Powers said. “This will be the sixth year and we enjoy it and the runners really enjoy it. It’s just kind of a feel good thing to do.”

The pup gained fame a few years back when he was spotted holding Boston Strong flags in his mouth.

Spencer held those same flags Monday while Penny held a sign that read, “See you in September.”

“It made me feel a little normal because it doesn’t feel normal right now, so it was a normal feeling to do something I had planned on doing,” Powers said.

The pictures are meant to give people a boost during a time when they might really need it.

“Trying to give the runners the hope that we’re gonna see them soon; that we’ll get over this crazy time we’re going through,” Powers continued. “It’s unprecedented and uncharted territory here.”

When the Boston Marathon takes place on Sept. 14, Spencer and Penny will be where they always are, just outside Ashland State Park.

