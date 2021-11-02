BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Athletic Association announced Tuesday that the field size for the 126th Boston Marathon has been established as 30,000 participants, all of whom must be fully vaccinated in order to participate in the race.

“As we look to return to the traditional Patriots’ Day date for the first time since 2019 and allow for as many athletes to participate as safely as possible, we know that a fully vaccinated field is the appropriate requirement to implement,” said Tom Grilk, President & Chief Executive Officer of the B.A.A. “We had a 93% vaccination rate among our 125th Boston Marathon participants and want to do our part to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as we continue our return to racing.”

Runners will need to provide proof of vaccination prior to participating in the April 18, 2022 race.

Athletes who cannot provide proof of vaccination will not be allowed to participate in the race and their entries will not be deferred, refunded, or transferred to a future race, the BAA said.

Requests for a medical exemption will be reviewed individually.

Registration for the 2022 Boston Marathon is set to take place over five days beginning Monday at 10 a.m. and closing on Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.

The BAA is using the same registration process for qualified runners as it used for the 2021 race, allowing any athlete who has achieved a currently valid Boston Marathon qualifying time to submit a registration application through the BAA’s online platform during the registration period.

The qualifying window began on Sept. 1, 2019, and will close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 12.

Achieving one’s qualifying standard does not guarantee acceptance into the Boston Marathon due to field size limitations, the BAA said. Those who are the fastest among the pool of applicants in their age and gender group will be accepted.

The entry fee for qualifiers will remain $205 for United States residents and $255 for international residents. For the second straight year, participants will have the opportunity to purchase registration insurance at the point of registration.

The qualifying window for the 127th Boston Marathon, scheduled to take place on April 17, 2023, began on Sept. 1, 2021. Registration details for that race will be announced following the 2022 Boston Marathon.

