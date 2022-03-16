BOSTON (WHDH) - Wednesday marked the first-ever Boston Marathon Giving Day, which encourages athletes and marathon supporters to help raise funds for the more than 200 non-profit programs affiliated with the annual race.

The day’s top fundraising athlete will receive a donation of $3,000 to their GivenGain fundraising page. The second-highest fundraiser will receive a $2,000 donation, while the third-highest fundraiser will receive $1,000.

Additionally, athletes who fundraise at least $1,000 will have a chance to win one of eight $500 donations to their respective charity or non-profit’s GivenGain page.

Those who raise $2,500 or more on the Giving Day will be entered to win a special Boston Experience prize pack including flights, hotel accommodations, and a $500 American Express gift card.

Every donation of $100 or more qualifies donors to win one of three packages: two finish line tickets for the 126th Boston Marathon; one complimentary 2022 B.A.A. Distance Medley registration; or one $150 Adidas gift card.

Only athletes who raise money through the GivenGain platform for one of the B.A.A. Official Charity Program or John Hancock Non-Profit Program teams are eligible for the additional donations or prize packages.

The B.A.A. Official Charity Program and the John Hancock Non-Profit Program have combined to raise more than $426 million since the charity program’s inception at the 1989 Boston Marathon.

