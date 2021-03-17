Boston Marathon legend Dick Hoyt dies at 80

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Marathon legend Dick Hoyt, who became a local inspiration for running the famed course each year while pushing a wheelchair carrying his quadriplegic son, Rick Hoyt, has died at 80.

Hoyt, who last ran the marathon with his son in 2014, died on Wednesday.

The two started Team Hoyt and together competed in more than 1,000 races, including 32 Boston Marathons.

In a statement, the Boston Athletic Association said Hoyt “personified what it meant to a be a Boston Marathoner.”

“The B.A.A. is tremendously saddened to learn of the passing of Boston Marathon icon Dick Hoyt. Dick personified what it meant to a be a Boston Marathoner, showing determination, passion, and love every Patriots’ Day for more than three decades. He was not only a fan-favorite who inspired thousands, but also a loyal friend and father who took pride in spending quality time with his son Rick while running from Hopkinton to Boston,” the statement read.

