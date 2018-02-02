Boston Marathon Race Director to run seven marathons in seven days on all seven continents

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Marathon Race Director, Dave McGillivray, has announced that while the Patriots are preparing for the Super Bowl match-up against the Eagles, he will be running a marathon on each day of week, on all seven continents.

The challenge started on Tuesday in Novo, Antarctica. He then went to Cape Town, South Africa.

After his third marathon in Perth, Australia, McGillivray said he was feeling pretty good, “The only thing that is taking it’s toll is my quads are tight. The rest, everything is feeling really, really good. Surprisingly.”

McGillivray said while he is running the 183 total miles, he will be rooting for the Patriots. “My prediction is that they’ll run all over the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 31-17. Go Pats!”

McGillivray finished up his fourth marathon in Dubai, United Arab Emitrates on Friday. He is leaving for Lisbon, Portugal for the European leg of the race on Saturday.

McGillivray will then run in Cartagena, Colombia, and finally, Miami, Florida to finish the seven day trip.

“We are only here for a little while and I want to make the most of it. Anyone can have big dreams. You just need to have the guts to make the commitment and make it happen.” Follow @DMSE, bib #35, as he attempts to run 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days in @WorldMarathon77 pic.twitter.com/nDhy9nsSC9 — Dream Big with Dave (@DreamBigwDave) January 25, 2018

