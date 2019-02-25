Boston Market frozen meals recalled due to possible glass, plastic contamination

(WHDH) — Bellisio Foods is recalling about 173,376 pounds of frozen pork dinner products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, including pieces of glass or hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

Boston Market’s “Boneless Pork Rib Shaped Patty with BBQ Sauce & Mashed Potatoes” meals, which are subject to the recall, were produced on various dates from Dec. 7, 2018, to Feb. 15, 2019.

The meals have “Best By” dates of 12/07/2019 lot code 8341, 01/04/2020 lot code 9004, 01/24/2020 lot code 9024, or 02/15/2020 lot code 9046, represented on the label. The items also bear the establishment number “EST. 18297” on the end carton flap of the package.

The items were shipped to a Department of Defense facility in Tucson, Arizona, and retail locations nationwide.

FSIS says the problem was discovered when the establishment received consumer complaints of glass and hard plastic material in the rib-shaped patty.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions or injuries in connection with consumption of the products.

Anyone who has the meals in their freezer is urged to throw them away or return them for a refund.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)