Boston marks 8 years since marathon bombing killed 3 people

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — Boston is marking eight years since the bombing at the 2013 Boston Marathon killed three people and injured scores of others.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey on Thursday visited fire stations that had been critical in the response to the attack, as well as the memorials marking the spots where the two pressure cooker bombs detonated near the downtown finish line of the storied race.

A citywide moment of silence was held at 2:49 p.m., marking the time when the first bomb detonated, followed seconds later by the second explosion a few hundred yards away.

Janey will join Gov. Charlie Baker later Thursday to lay wreathes at the bombing sites where 29-year-old Krystle Campbell, 23-year-old Lingzi Lu, and 8-year-old Martin Richard died.

The city also marks each April 15 with “One Boston Day,” a day where acts of kindness and service are encouraged.

The U.S. Supreme Court last month said it’ll consider reinstating the death sentence against marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev after a federal appeals court tossed out the penalty last summer.

Tsarnaev and his older brother, Tamerlan, also fatally shot MIT Police Officer Sean Collier in Cambridge in the ensuring manhunt.

Boston Police Officer Dennis Simmonds passed away in 2014 from injuries he received in the Watertown shootout.

The Boston Marathon is traditionally held on the third Monday of April, a holiday known as Patriots Day in Massachusetts. It was held virtually last year and has been moved to October this year because of the ongoing pandemic.

Crews spent Thursday morning painting the finish line on Boylston Street ahead of the 125th running of the race.

