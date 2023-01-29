BOSTON (WHDH) - The Chinese New Year was marked in Boston with a celebration and parade in Chinatown.

Several city officials, including Mayor Michelle Wu, gathered for the festivities.

Wu said the Chinese community in Boston is “important far beyond the city of Boston and is a hub for our culture across the whole New England region.”

Wu urged those gathered to support businesses in Chinatown, especially after the area was so severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

