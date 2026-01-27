BOSTON (WHDH) - A solemn ceremony and wreath-laying were held at the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston Tuesday morning to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. People gathered to remember the millions of people killed by the Nazis during World War II.

The Consulate General of Israel to New England joined Germany’s Consulate General for the event.

They said the tragedy must never be forgotten, and must never happen again.

“Memory, like this day, can be uncomfortable, yet we come nonetheless because remembrance is not optional,” said Benjamin Sharoni, Consulate General of Israel to New England.

“Anti-semitism has not disappeared. It still exists in many forms. Sometimes loud and obvious, sometimes subtle and disguised. Recognizing the Holocaust means recognizing these dangers early and confronting them clearly, wherever they appear,” said Dr. Sonja Kreibich, Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany.

A new museum dedicated to preserving the memory and lessons of the Holocaust is set to open in Boston later this year.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)