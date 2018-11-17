Boston Marriott workers vote to approve new contract, ending 46-day strike

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 46-day strike is over after hotel workers voted to approve a new contract with Marriott on Saturday.

On Oct. 3, more than 1,500 unionized housekeepers, cooks, bartenders, bellhops, dishwashers and other workers officially went on strike for better pay at 5 a.m. after months of failed contract negotiations.

Union leaders said workers were not making enough money, needed more hours, and in many cases needed to work multiple jobs just to make ends meet.

“This victory is a testament to our members’ strength and tenacity,” UNITE HRTR Local 26 President Brian Lang said in a statement. “It was a hard-fought victory, but in the end, Marriott showed leadership and listened to our members’ concerns.”

Details of the contract will be shared when workers in San Francisco and Hawaii reach agreements to end their strikes.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)