BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Wednesday the creation of the Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement.

The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement is tasked with empowering, protecting, and promoting the rights, dignity, and advancement of Boston’s LGBTQ+ residents, Wu said.

This office will be responsible for developing policy, community-oriented programming, and providing resources for the city’s multiracial, multigenerational, multicultural, and multilingual LGBTQ+ community.

“City Hall can do much more to ensure that we are truly connecting with and serving LGBTQ+ residents across all of our neighborhoods,” Wu said. “This new office will ensure that our policies and programs are advancing and protecting the rights and dignity of Boston’s LGBTQ+ residents and centering the lived experiences of queer, trans BIPOC residents in the City’s work to make Boston a place for everyone.”

The city plans to hire an executive director for the new office to lead this work in the Equity and Inclusion Cabinet led by Chief Mariangely Solis Cervera.

“As a queer first generation Latina, I’m honored to stand on the shoulders of and next to people who have given so much and continue to give to the LGBTQ+ community,” Cervera said. “I look forward to working in partnership with the Executive Director and Mayor Wu to eliminate barriers to access, amplify the work of community leaders, and create new opportunities for the LGBTQ+ family.”

