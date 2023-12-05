Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new five-year union contract with the Boston Police Patrolman’s Association on Monday.

Officers have been working without a contract since the previous iteration ended in 2020.

The new deal covers cost of living adjustments, paid details, and significant reforms in discipline, including a designated list of offenses that are not eligible for arbitration, meaning officers will face discipline without arbitration if charged with serious crimes like rape, murder, or drug trafficking.

“I really just want the residents of Boston to hear and to know how groundbreaking it is that our Boston Police officers overwhelmingly voted to hold themselves accountable to the standards they believe our residents deserve,” Wu said.

“We are bringing policing into the future,” said BPPA Representative Larry Calderone. “We are having better educated officers, and they’re being fairly compensated.”

Boston City Council will have to vote to approve the deal, which Wu said she hopes will happen by end of year. If passed, it will only be valid until 2025.

