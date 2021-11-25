BOSTON (WHDH) - The Pine Street Inn in Boston continued on with its holiday tradition of providing meals to those in need on Thanksgiving.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was on hand to carve the turkey, while Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy could be seen dropping off pies.

“We do this work to make sure that everyone, like Debby and Pam, has what we all deserve which is a safe, warm roof over your head, the chance to grow in community, and to enjoy everything that the city has to offer,” Wu said.

Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Aaron Michlewitz were also helping serve the meals.

The organization, which is dedicated to ending homelessness, planned to prepare more than 2,000 traditional Thanksgiving dinners.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)