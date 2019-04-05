Boston mayor calls for 60 percent hike on parking meters

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh is proposing a 60 percent fare hike on the city’s parking meters. Residents and commuters report mixed reactions.

The mayor’s office is telling people to be ready to pay more as soon as July 1, citing a parking pilot program that suggests higher parking rates brings less traffic in an already overcrowded city.

Right now, it is $1.25 an hour to park on the street. Come July, that number will increase to $2.00.

Some people say they are angry at the proposed hike calling the move, “outrageous.”

“It is already expensive to park here,” one commuter said. “I hate coming into the city so that is going to make it even worse.”

On game days, rates outside of Fenway Park and TD Garden will jump to $2.50 per hour and parking the popular Seaport District will cost drivers up to $3.75.

One man said, these price increases just do not make sense.

The mayor’s office says the new rates will bring in $5 million a year which will be reinvested into other transportation projects.

“Anything that brings less cars into the neighborhood is a good thing,” one woman said.

