Boston mayor calls for better commuter rail service

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh urged MBTA officials to improve service so Boston residents and workers can get around the city at a meeting Monday.

Walsh spoke at a Fiscal Management Control Board meeting about a proposal to increase ridership on the Fairmount Line and other commuter rail lines.

“As we see our numbers in Boston grow and more people are using Boston as a place of employment and also living here … the commuter rail hasn’t really been at the forefront of the conversation,” Walsh said, adding the quality of service is affecting traffic on major roads around Boston.

