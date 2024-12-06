BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is urging Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson to resign from her position following her arrest Friday morning outside her home in Dorchester on federal public corruption charges.

According to a 11-page indictment, Fernandes Anderson is facing five counts of wire fraud and one count of theft concerning a program receiving federal funds.

“Like any member of the community, Councilor Fernandes Anderson has the right to a fair legal process,” Wu said. “But the serious nature of these charges undermine the public trust and will prevent her from effectively serving the city. I urge Councilor Fernandes Anderson to resign.”

Boston City Councilor At-Large Erin Murphy called the allegations “deeply disturbing”.

“I firmly believe that any official who engages in criminal activity or unethical behavior must be held fully accountable,” Murphy said. “We are here to uplift and protect the people of Boston, not to exploit our positions for personal benefit. To betray this trust is to betray every resident who looks to us for leadership.”

