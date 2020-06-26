Boston mayor creates fireworks task force ahead of Independence Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the creating of a new task force aimed at addressing the stark increase of illegal fireworks found in neighborhoods across city.

Fireworks calls to the Boston Police Department were up by a factor of 5,543 percent in June 2020, compared to June 2019, according to a release issued by the mayor. There were 139 calls last June and 7,844 this June, to date.

RELATED: It’s not just you — there’s a sudden wave of fireworks exploding in cities across the US

“Fireworks are a serious issue not only in the City of Boston, but all across the country. People lose sleep, babies get woken up, some people with PTSD experience real harms, pets are terrified and they’re fire hazards,” said Mayor Walsh. “Working together with our partners in public safety, the City Council and the community as a Task Force is an important way to address this issue and work to take fireworks off the streets.”

RELATED: Animal Rescue League of Boston warns fireworks are ‘detrimental’ to pet’s well-being

The task force will comprise of the Mayor’s Chief of Civic Engagement, the four At-Large City Councilors, the Boston Arson Squad (Fire Investigation Unit), the Boston Police Department’s Bureau of Community Engagement, and a number of community leaders.

Should anyone hear or see fireworks being displayed in their neighborhood,they are asked to call 911 immediately for a police response.

If residents wish to report the illegal purchasing or selling of fireworks, they can do so anonymously by contacting the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)