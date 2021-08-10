BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Kim Janey on Tuesday declared a citywide heat emergency and announced the opening of cooling centers with a stretch of dangerously hot and humid weather on the way.

The emergency will go into effect on Wednesday and last through Friday, according to Janey.

“When it is this dangerously hot during the day and the temperatures do not drop at night, your body doesn’t have time to recover. I am urging everyone to drink lots of water and find ways to stay cool. Anyone who needs a place to beat the heat can come inside and rest in the air conditioning at one of our cooling centers,” Janey said in a statement. “If possible, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the middle of the day. If you must be outside, take breaks more frequently and stay hydrated. Let’s look out for each other, Boston. If you see someone outside who appears in distress and needs help, call 911 right away.”

A heat advisory is slated to go into effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for all of the Bay State, excluding the Cape and the Islands. The heat index will near 100 degrees that day.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-90s Wednesday through Saturday, which would mark the state’s third heat wave of the year.

An excessive heat watch has also been issued for parts of Suffolk, Middlesex, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, and Worcester counties.

The heat index will near 105 degrees in those areas.

Cooling centers will be open at Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers from Wednesday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

A full list of centers that will be open can be found here.

