Boston mayor declares heat emergency, calls for opening of cooling centers

BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh declared a citywide heat emergency due to what’s expected to be a brutally hot weekend across the Bay State.

Temperatures in the city could near 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday with “feels like” temperatures topping out at 112 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Almost all of Massachusetts, including Suffolk County, is under an excessive heat warning through Sunday night.

Cooling centers will open at Boston Centers for Youth & Families locations in all of the city’s neighborhoods.

Residents will be permitted to swim at the city’s public pools free of charge during normal operating hours.

Dozens of children attending a camp at Carson Beach in South Boston could be seen cooling off in the water on Friday afternoon.

Beachgoer Emily Carr recommended parents teach their kids how to self-apply sunscreen. She also suggested staying out of the intense sun.

For a full list of cooling centers, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)