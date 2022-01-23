BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is extending the deadline city workers have to get vaccinated before being placed on unpaid leave, according to a statement.

Officials said that more than 1,600 employees were vaccinated for the first time after Wu announced the policy on Dec. 20, and as of Jan. 23 18,265 employees are in compliance.

Wu extended the deadline for compliance from Jan. 15 to Jan. 24, and is now extending it to Jan. 30, officials said.

