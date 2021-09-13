BOSTON (AP) — Candidates for Boston Mayor are making a last pitch to voters ahead of the city’s preliminary election on Tuesday.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey, city councilors Annissa Essaibi George, Andrea Campbell and Michelle Wu, and John Barros, the city’s former economic development chief, are all vying to be one of the two top vote-getters in the contest.

All the candidates are Democrats. Mayoral races in Boston do not include party primaries. The two top candidates on Tuesday will face off against each other on Nov. 2.

The campaign marks a pivotal turning point in the city’s history. The preliminary election will almost certainly for the first time narrow the field of mayoral contenders to two candidates of color, possibly both women.

Wu’s parents immigrated to the United States from Taiwan. Janey and Campbell are Black. Essaibi George describes herself as a first generation Arab-Polish American. Barros is of Cape Verdean descent.

Throughout its history, Boston has only elected white men as mayor.

