BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Kim Janey on Thursday announced that all 18,000 city workers must get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing.

Janey’s decision to implement the vaccine policy comes amid growing cases counts fueled by the Delta variant in Boston and Massachusetts as a whole.

The vaccination verification or required testing policy will be phased in over two months.

“Our purpose is to protect our employees and the public, and our work is rooted in public health guidance and based on data and science,” Janey said during a news conference. “I am grateful for the continued collaboration with our municipal unions to ensure the safety of our entire workforce and the residents we serve.”

The policy applies to all city employees, onsite contractors, and volunteers who provide services at city worksites, including all full-time, part-time, seasonal, emergency, and probationary workers.

If an employee cannot verify they are fully vaccinated, they will be required to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test result every seven days.

On Aug. 30, 2021, employees can start uploading their vaccination verification information into an online portal.

The vaccine requirement will take effect in the following phases:

Sept. 20 — All employees who provide services to high priority residents, including but not limited to the Boston Public Schools, the Boston Centers for Youth & Families, Boston Public Libraries, Age Strong, Commission on Disabilities.

Oct. 4 — All onsite contractors and volunteers who provide services to high priority residents at the Boston Public Schools, the Boston Centers for Youth & Families, Boston Public Libraries, Age Strong, Commission on Disabilities, and all employees who provide public-facing services to city residents.

Oct. 18 — All other city employees, onsite contractors, and volunteers.

Janey said vaccinations and testing will be offered free of charge at various times and locations throughout Boston.

