BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Kim Janey helped break ground on a transformation project in Roxbury Wednesday.

Ruggles Street will be redesigned to include accessible sidewalks, new lighting, and more trees.

The mayor said community leaders made the project possible.

“This project is one that really represents and symbolizes the commitment…The commitment that the city of Boston has, that I have as your mayor to this neighborhood and to making our neighborhoods safe for everyone.”

Janey said she hopes the project is a step forward in improving conditions in the community.

