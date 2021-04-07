Boston Mayor Kim Janey announces diversity initiative for city contracts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Kim Janey announced a diversity initiative to make city contracts more equitable.

As part of the plan, The city will devote 25 percent of its spending goals to women and minority-owned businesses in the next fiscal year.

“From new bidding opportunities to capacity-building grants to virtual networking. And with new measures to hold ourselves accountable will help advance supplier diversity,” she said. “Working together we can create a more equitable recovery, reopening and renewal for the city of Boston.”

She said the city needs to address the issue of discrimination.

