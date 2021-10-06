BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Kim Janey signed an executive order Wednesday approving a holiday change.

She declared that next Monday and every second Monday in October will be known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Mayor Janey said the city of Boston is committed to recognizing Indigenous history, celebrating cultures, strengthening relationships and increasing dialogue with local tribes to foster support for the rights of Indigenous people.

“Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the rich cultural legacies of our Indigenous communities while also declaring Boston is ready to work with our neighbors to create a more just future,” Janey wrote in a statement. “With Boston’s long history comes an opportunity and obligation to acknowledge the difficult parts of our past and dedicate ourselves to fostering a more equitable City. Observing Indigenous Peoples Day is about replacing the colonial myths passed down from generation to generation with the true history of the land upon which our nation was founded.”

