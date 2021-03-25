Boston Mayor Kim Janey visits Southie small businesses

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s new mayor showed her support for small businesses Thursday.

Kim Janey was in South Boston visiting some local coffee shops and taking a few minutes to chat with customers and business owners alike.

She said it felt like the city was close to getting back on its feet again.

“Visiting small businesses has been incredible and just delightful to see that businesses are open and are starting to come back,” Janey said. “I’m just really grateful to be here.”

The mayor said the city will continue to support small businesses.

