Boston mayor launches city’s annual census drive

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Martin Walsh is launching the city’s annual resident census, saying it will help ensure residents receive the resources they need.

The Democrat on Saturday encouraged all city residents to participate, as well as take part in a separate survey on childcare needs, language preference and disability status. Responses will be anonymous.

Walsh says such information helps the city leaders “learn more about what our residents need and how city programs can work for them.”

There are four ways to participate in the city’s census. They include completing and returning the form mailed to a resident’s home; responding online , calling the Election Department at 617-635-VOTE (8683) or appearing in person at Room 241 in City Hall.

