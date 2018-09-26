Boston mayor lays out plan for more housing as city expands

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s population is growing faster than expected, so its mayor is stepping up efforts to build more housing.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh on Wednesday released a plan for the city to build nearly 70,000 units of new housing by 2030. His administration is on track to meet a previous target of 53,000 units but new data suggests the city is growing faster than anticipated.

The administration projects Boston could have almost 760,000 people by 2030, up from a previous estimate of about 710,000 residents. The city is undergoing its largest building boom in generations but construction isn’t keeping up with demand.

Walsh says his administration will make sure a significant portion of new housing is affordable. He aims to have nearly 70,000 of all housing units be income-restricted by

