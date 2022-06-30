BOSTON (WHDH) - In order to reinvigorate Boston as the city recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced a series of events dubbed “Boston Together Again” that will be held in the downtown area, according to a press release released by her office Thursday.

Boasting “weekday cultural, food and wellness events,” the program will be held starting July 19 and run through October 13 and is designed to help bring the community together and stimulate the city’s businesses.

“As more people come back to work in person, we’ll have vibrant and exciting programming to ensure after-work fun and boost foot traffic to our small businesses,” said Mayor Michelle Wu in the statement. “Boston Together Again is an opportunity for us to reimagine what’s possible for how we use our Downtown public spaces through months of creative events.”

Yoga in Copley Square, dancing on City Hall Plaza and movie nights at Dewey Square are some of the events promised by Wu.

“Boston Together Again” is the latest effort by the mayor’s office to jolt Boston’s community and economy. In April, “Boston Blooms” drove shoppers downtown for a one-day block party.

“This effort is but one piece of our long term economic revitalization strategy to draw people from across the region back to our Downtown area,” said Segun Idowu, Boston’s Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion.

The full slate of events will be viewable at this page.

