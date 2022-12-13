BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced a new action plan for Franklin Park in Roxbury.

The mayor and several local leaders spoke about the new vision for the park Tuesday morning.

The action plan includes renovations, restoration projects, and preservation efforts.

“Our goal is to ensure that Franklin Park today is as beautiful and accessible as any space in the city, one that really reflects the root of this Olmstead-created treasure and one that will have a solid foundation for years and generations to come,” said Mayor Wu.

City leaders said residents can provide their thoughts on the plan for the next two months by visiting https://franklinparkactionplan.com.

